Salman, Dutt Treated With Dignity Despite Serious Charges: Konkona
Despite Serious Accusations, Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt were Treated with Dignity says Konkona Sen Sharma
Alankrita Srivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming now on Netflix, and the filmmaker cannot be happier about its OTT release. Her last film went through quite a number of hurdles when it came to the CBFC. Talking to The Quint, Alankrita said,
"It's very, very exciting that Dolly Kitty is out on Netflix, without having to go through the whole process of waiting outside the censor board screening. It's lovely to have a peaceful release in that sense".
Meanwhile, one of the protagonists Konkona Sen Sharma spoke about her character Dolly and how she as an actor perceives her characters.
"I feel if we always had to play characters who are morally inapproachable then it would not make for very interesting art. We would see very sanitized versions of ourselves on screen, which would not necessarily be truthful. I think the purpose for all kind of art is to tell the truth."Konkona Sen Sharma, Actor
The duo also spoke about the depiction of women empowerment on screen.
"I agree that women are often shown smoking and drinking on screen. I think it is just lazy writing, where you probably show that when somebody is empowered they are always drinking and smoking. That's a very superficial way of doing things.Konkona Sen Sharma, Actor
Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty's case, Konkona agreed that if it was a man in her place he wouldn't have been treated the way s"he was.
"I feel anybody who is accused of something should be treated with a certain amount of dignity, which has not been extended to Rhea. There's been no proof so far. There have only been allegations and accusations, which have there even for members of Parliament. We have seen certain male Bollywood counterparts who have been accused of very big crimes, still they have been treated with a certain amount of respect. In fact, when Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were accused of serious allegations they too were treated with dignity.Konkona Sen Sharma, Actor
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.