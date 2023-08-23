‘India Fully Supports Expansion of BRICS’: PM Modi's Plenary Session Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit, addressed a plenary session on Wednesday, 23 August, the second day of the summit
The Indian PM participating in two sessions over the second day of the summit:
A closed plenary that Foreign Secretary Kwatra said is likely to focus more on items pertaining to intra-BRICS cooperation as also the reform of the multilateral system and counter-terrorism issues.
An open plenary which would see participation from other entities and organisations that are associated with BRICS, which include the President of the New Development Bank, the Chair of the BRICS Business Council and the Chair of BRICS Women's Business Alliance
Foreign Secretary Kwatra said the participants are "likely to deliberate on issues such as global economic recovery amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, sustainable development goals, women-led development as also addressing the concern and interest and priorities of the Global South."
Top Points from PM Modi's Address at BRICS Plenary Session
"To come to a beautiful city like Johannesburg once again is a matter of joy for me and my delegation. This city has deep and old relations with Indians and Indian history."
"At a distance from here is located Tolstoy Farm the construction of which was done by Mahatma Gandhi 110 years back. By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony."
"To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this..."
"In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements."
"We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency."
PM Modi also held bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of several expected bilaterals the PM is set to hold over the course of the summit.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the PM’s schedule for bilateral meetings are still being developed and a more comprehensive schedule will follow, refraining from providing specific information.
The two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation including in areas of defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people to people ties.
Speculation is rife as to whether PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which would make it the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.
While an official bilateral dialogue has not been suggested by either party, the possibility remains open and Foreign Secretary Kwatra did not rule out it out
