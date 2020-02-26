Delhi's Shiv Vihar Residents Say Cops Could've Saved Their Shops

“I have suffered a loss of Rs 70+ lakhs. There are 2-3 Hindu shops here, and the rest are Muslim. We were targeted,” says Mukesh Sharma, whose shop in Delhi's Shiv Vihar Tiraha area was burned down by a mob during the night of 25 February 2020. Shiv Vihar was one of the many localities affected by the violence in north-east Delhi over the last three days.

The Quint spoke to shopkeepers and residents in Shiv Vihar, and found common anger against the inaction of the police. A resident says, “There has been no media presence, and no police protection here. There was a clash amongst people for at least 30-40 hours.”