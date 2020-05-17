Video Editor: Ashutosh BhardwajWith hoomans ‘locked’ up, wild animals are roaming freely on the streets, reclaiming the land that was once their own.With cars virtually off the roads and everything absolutely at a standstill, at many instances, wild animals – tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, neelgais, peacocks, bears, and penguins – have ventured out on otherwise busy streets.Not just roads, in several cases, deer, leopards, slow loris have even entered housing complexes and backyards.According to forest officials, animals often enter cities and roam freely on the roads since they do not sense the vibrations from vehicles.So don’t be surprised the next time you spot any of them from within your locked doors.After all, why should hoomans have all the fun! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.