Why US Prez Election 2020 Is A Scary Test For Democracy Everywhere

There are some big questions around the upcoming US elections:

Can elections in US be rigged?

Who can rig the elections and how?

Can there be 'booth capturing' in the USA?

Can the mandate be stolen in the US Presidential elections?

Both Democrats and Republicans are accusing each other of being frauds. The biggest focus of this election is going to be mail-in voting, or postal ballot amid COVID pandemic.

Since March, President Donald Trump has been alleging that Democrats could be rigging the elections through postal ballot. However, Trump has not been able to show any proof of the same.