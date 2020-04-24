Video Editor: Puneet BhatiaAmig growing cases of COVID-19, while we focus on battling the deadly disease, how has the lockdown impacted the lives of police personnel? The Quint reaches Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, to understand how police personnel are enforcing the lockdown, and the challenges that they face while on duty during this time.‘Awareness & Strictness Are Must’HR Pandey, the police station in-charge of Damoh, told The Quint that during this period of lockdown, there has been a lot of changes in the functioning of the police. They have to create awareness, in addition to being strict against those not following the rules and violating the lockdown.“We have formed 8 parties in our area,” he explained. “These parties go to the neighbourhood to spread awareness on the symptoms, precautions and prevention of coronavirus by making announcements. People are gradually cooperating.”Cop Accompanying COVID-19 Medical Team Attacked in Madhya PradeshChallenges of Working Amid LockdownConstable Vivek Katare is on duty amid the lockdown at the Jabalpur Naka post of Damoh. His job is to question all those who are out on the streets. He says that this duty is challenging in many ways. ‘In the lockdown, we also have to look at the human aspect and be strict with violators’, he said.While on duty, there are many people who work in essential services who are out on the streets. But he has to still question them, while being sensitive to their cause. “There could be a medical emergency in someone's house, someone could be a doctor, a journalist or a security personnel. In such a situation, we have to use discretion. First we ask them for a letter of introduction. If necessary documents are not there, then a case is filed under Section 188 of the IPC”, he added.The New Face of PoliceIn addition to maintaining law and order in the lockdown, the police were also seen helping people in need, including providing food, rations, masks and sanitizers. Many police officers said that this has been a new experience for them. But they say that helping people gives them a new energy to work at the frontline.10 Times Mumbai Police’s Social Media Lockdown Game Was On Point!