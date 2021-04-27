Why Are India’s Superstars Silent on the COVID Crisis

Video Producer: Maushmee Singh, Naman Shah

On 3 February, popstar Rihanna tweeted about the farmers’ protest in India. Her tweet read, "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest." This single tweet triggered a huge public outcry in India. It brought together many top celebrities, including sportstars and filmstars who tweeted #IndiaTogether. Their tweets reflected their concerns over India's integrity and unity, as if an American popstar's tweet was threatening the country's unity.

Two months later, when the country is suffering from the worst coronavirus crisis, all those celebrities are now mum. The superstars seem to have turned a blind eye to their desperate countrymen who are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen, and medicines.

These icons have long enjoyed public fame. But now, when the same fans that have made them popular are struggling in this crisis, the superstars are indifferent to their plight.