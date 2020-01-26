Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Like These People, It Too Could Go Missing

Garima, or dignity, went missing with three of her little sisters: Khushi, Raunaq and Jannat. They were last seen in August 2019 while on a holiday in Kashmir. Since then, Garima, Khushi, Raunaq and Jannat have been missing. No internet, no economic activity, all political leaders under lock and key, and ordinary Kashmiris routinely being described as traitors. It is easy to see why Garima, or dignity, Khushi and Raunaq went missing there. No wonder Jannat too is missing in Kashmir. Now there are just barbed wires where Jannat used to be.