Oppn Comes Down Heavily on Shah; BJP Says Riots Were Pre-Planned

The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 11 March, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to contain the violence in Delhi for nearly three days, even as the BJP accused the Opposition of politicising the situation to further its narrow interests.

As the government came under attack from the Opposition during the debate on the recent communal riots in the national capital that have claimed over 50 lives, the BJP members alleged that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy and the home minister and authorities took pro- active steps to control the situation.

The ruling party said evidence shows that stones and petrol bombs were stored in huge quantity to fuel the violence.