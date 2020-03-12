Oppn Comes Down Heavily on Shah; BJP Says Riots Were Pre-Planned
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 11 March, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to contain the violence in Delhi for nearly three days, even as the BJP accused the Opposition of politicising the situation to further its narrow interests.
As the government came under attack from the Opposition during the debate on the recent communal riots in the national capital that have claimed over 50 lives, the BJP members alleged that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy and the home minister and authorities took pro- active steps to control the situation.
The ruling party said evidence shows that stones and petrol bombs were stored in huge quantity to fuel the violence.
Loading...
Initiating the discussion on "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi", Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country.
"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to explain," he said.
Hitting out at the prime minister, he said, Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
When Delhi was witnessing violence, Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, the Congress leader said. Chowdhury said while some claimed Hindus won, the others said Muslims won in the violence. "The fact is that humanity was defeated," he said.
He said the situation came under control soon after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the violence-hit areas.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )