Cops Call Mukherjee Nagar Video Edited, CCTV Shows Them Barging in
Video Editor: Varun Sharma & Mohd Irshad Alam
On Tuesday, 24 December, a viral video showed a group of Delhi Police personnel announcing that the all coaching centres and hostels in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar will be closed till 2 January, causing panic among students in the area. When controversy grew, police officials denied the authenticity of the video.
But CCTV footage accessed by The Quint and the accounts of students and professors contradict the police's version of events.
The footage shows police personnel barging into a classroom in Mukherjee Nagar.
It shows how the cops didn’t just enter but also forced the teacher to wrap up the session and asked the students to leave. The cops can also be seen having an argument with a few students.
Speaking to The Quint, Rakesh Yadav, the teacher who was taking the class, said that he was hauled up by the cops and taken to the police station.
We also tried getting in touch with the Station House Officer (SHO)of Mukherjee Nagar police station and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Model Town, but they refused to comment on the matter.
When we contacted the DCP of North West Delhi Vijayanta Arya, she reiterated the stance taken by the Delhi Police and said that the video was doctored.
