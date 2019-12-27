Cops Call Mukherjee Nagar Video Edited, CCTV Shows Them Barging in

It shows how the cops didn’t just enter but also forced the teacher to wrap up the session and asked the students to leave. The cops can also be seen having an argument with a few students.

Speaking to The Quint, Rakesh Yadav, the teacher who was taking the class, said that he was hauled up by the cops and taken to the police station.

We also tried getting in touch with the Station House Officer (SHO)of Mukherjee Nagar police station and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Model Town, but they refused to comment on the matter.

When we contacted the DCP of North West Delhi Vijayanta Arya, she reiterated the stance taken by the Delhi Police and said that the video was doctored.