How Long Can We Rubbish What World Has to Say On Our Rot Within?

In recent months, that is what has been happening. Yeh Jo India hai na Duniya iss India se aajkal naaraz hai. And for the first time in a long time India’s credibility as a secular democracy is being questioned.

For instance: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights plans to appeal in India’s Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She says the CAA is “fundamentally discriminatory” and breaks away from our “long tradition of secularism”. Then, there is Bernie Sanders who may be the Democrat candidate for the US Presidential elections and someone Modi can’t ignore.

Bernie has been sharply critical of the violence in northeast Delhi. He said Trump’s silence on the violence that had already claimed 27 lives while Trump was in Delhi was a “failure of leadership on human rights”.

On 2 March in Britain’s House of Commons, their Lok Sabha, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Conservative MPs were all critical of CAA and the violence in Delhi.

Their junior Foreign Minister Nigel Adams was very direct. Yes, India is a big market but Britain “will not pursue trade to the exclusion of human rights”. One MP described videos that showed “shocking orchestrated sectarian violence”.