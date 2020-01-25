Anti-Defection Law: Should Speaker Decide on Disqualifications?

The same scenario can happen during voting on a particular issue in Parliament. An MP or MLA can ignore his party's instructions and vote to help the opposing party.

A bench comprising Justice RF Nariman, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice V Ramasubramanian, when hearing a similar case, said that if any MP or MLA violates the anti-defection law (10th schedule of the Constitution), then he has no right to be in Parliament.