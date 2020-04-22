In UP, Head Constable Suspended After Attacking Sub-Inspector

While the sub-inspector Ramesh Chouhan was on rounds, he asked the head constable Ram Asare Yadav who was sitting while he was on duty to stand. Asserting that being vigilant was necessary. Getting angry, the constable in turn abused his senior and hit him with a stick in an incident that was also recorded on video.

The SP of Sitapur L R Kumar confirmed that the constable had been suspended.

In the video the cop can be seen hitting the sub inspector repeatedly with a stick. While the sub inspector tries to stop him, the senior’s cap and phone fall on the road.