In UP, Head Constable Suspended After Attacking Sub-Inspector
A fight broke out between two police officials after a sub-inspector asked the head constable, at the RMP trisection in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, to stand and do his duty on 21 April.
After a complaint was received an FIR was registered against the head constable, who attacked the senior cop, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant to perform duty), 504 (insulting) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, for disobeying a senior officer’s order during the pandemic.
While the sub-inspector Ramesh Chouhan was on rounds, he asked the head constable Ram Asare Yadav who was sitting while he was on duty to stand. Asserting that being vigilant was necessary. Getting angry, the constable in turn abused his senior and hit him with a stick in an incident that was also recorded on video.
The SP of Sitapur L R Kumar confirmed that the constable had been suspended.
In the video the cop can be seen hitting the sub inspector repeatedly with a stick. While the sub inspector tries to stop him, the senior’s cap and phone fall on the road.
