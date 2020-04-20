Sent From One Hospital to Another: COVID-19 Patient Shares Ordeal
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Video producer: Hera Khan
While Maharashtra grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak, trying every possible way to treat the patients, a man who tested positive for COVID-19 has alleged that he faced medical negligence.
The man, living in Andheri West, had spiked a fever a few days ago, after which he went to Andheri BMC and was prescribed medicine. He was also asked to undergo a coronavirus test
The patient alleges that he went to a hospital after testing positive but instead of being attended and treated, the authorities asked him to go from one hospital to another.
The coronavirus-infected man said that as soon as he came to know that he was positive, he immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment. But, he was sent from there to Sariwala Hospital. Then, from there, he was sent to Nanavati Hospital for treatment and, at this hospital also, he had to face disappointment.
He said that he reached the K-ward directly, where he called on a social worker and asked for help. After sometime, he was admitted for treatment at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Center but he was not given access to the right facilities there either.
