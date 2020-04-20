Sent From One Hospital to Another: COVID-19 Patient Shares Ordeal

While Maharashtra grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak, trying every possible way to treat the patients, a man who tested positive for COVID-19 has alleged that he faced medical negligence.

The man, living in Andheri West, had spiked a fever a few days ago, after which he went to Andheri BMC and was prescribed medicine. He was also asked to undergo a coronavirus test

The patient alleges that he went to a hospital after testing positive but instead of being attended and treated, the authorities asked him to go from one hospital to another.