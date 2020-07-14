Pilot Sacked: Will Gehlot Sustain the Blow or Is It Advantage BJP?

After Sachin Pilot's sacking, will Gehlot be able to sustain the blow or it will advantage the BJP? Watch our discussion here. The Quint’s associate editor, politics, Aditya Menon, helps us decode the political situation in the state and lead us closer to the answers.

Amid mounting political tensions in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday, 14 July, announced that the party has removed Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister of the state. Pilot was also removed as Rajasthan Congress chief and Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed in his place.