Pilot Sacked: Will Gehlot Sustain the Blow or Is It Advantage BJP?
With the political drama escalating after Pilot’s sacking, several questions arise over the fate of Rajasthan govt.
After Sachin Pilot's sacking, will Gehlot be able to sustain the blow or it will advantage the BJP? Watch our discussion here. The Quint’s associate editor, politics, Aditya Menon, helps us decode the political situation in the state and lead us closer to the answers.
Amid mounting political tensions in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday, 14 July, announced that the party has removed Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister of the state. Pilot was also removed as Rajasthan Congress chief and Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed in his place.
Soon after, Pilot took to Twitter to respond to his sacking and said: “Truth can be disturbed but not defeated.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the BJP for the crisis, saying, "There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show."
This comes after at least 102 MLAs of the Congress party from Rajasthan demanded action against Pilot, after he skipped the second Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, reported ANI, quoting sources.
However, with the political drama escalating, several questions remain unanswered:
Will Pilot resign from the Congress altogether?
Will he join hands with the BJP or float his own party?
Was the move to sack Pilot logical for the Congress?
Will Pilot gain sympathy or will the move backfire?
