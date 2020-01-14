Rahul Gandhi Needs to be Persuaded to Come Back: Kamal Nath
In an interview with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl echoed what many in the country have been asking lately – What is the Congress doing? Is there a leadership in place?
“We are working on it,” said Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath before adding that the party can’t start working right after the elections.
He said, “previously a leader could go to 20 villages and ask them to vote for the Congress and they would as well, but today, the village decides on its own.”
He went on to emphasise the need for an organisation in every village to which Bahl quizzes him on the two major issues which the Congress needs to solve – having a permanent party president and setting the narrative, before asking Nath whether Rahul Gandhi would be back at the helm.
Nath extended his support for Gandhi saying that he was president for only 1.5 years in comparison to PM Modi’s several years and that he deserves a second chance. but he also noted that Gandhi will need to be persuaded.
