‘Not Worried’: Specially-Abled Man Volunteers for COVID-19 Trial

“I am aware that the medication during testing could have side effects on me, as all medicines when first tested do. If tested on me, I know I may have side effects and I may die. But I am not worried about it. I want my country to be alive and I am ready to do this.”

24-year-old Sunil Kashyap, who sells fruit juice for a living in Punjab’s Fazilka town, has appealed to the authorities to help participate in trials that would lead to finding a cure for COVID-19. Kashyap was afflicted with Polio at the tender age of 2.