‘Not Worried’: Specially-Abled Man Volunteers for COVID-19 Trial
“I am aware that the medication during testing could have side effects on me, as all medicines when first tested do. If tested on me, I know I may have side effects and I may die. But I am not worried about it. I want my country to be alive and I am ready to do this.”
24-year-old Sunil Kashyap, who sells fruit juice for a living in Punjab’s Fazilka town, has appealed to the authorities to help participate in trials that would lead to finding a cure for COVID-19. Kashyap was afflicted with Polio at the tender age of 2.
Kashyap has four elder brothers and parents who sell vegetables. When asked if his family would have a problem with his decision, he said, “When my family and neighbours got to know about my decision they said my decision was right. However, they don't know too much about this. But all my friends and social workers from Fazilka are with me and have encouraged me, including my family. They said they do not have a problem if I am helping the country.”
Kashyap has written to the district administration but has not heard from them yet. As of now India is participating in a WHO-led solidarity trial where repurposed drugs are being tested to assess their efficacy among COVID-19 positive patients.
As of 8 April, Punjab had 106 positive cases of which 8 succumbed to the disease and 14 recovered.
