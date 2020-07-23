Rapid Case Rise Has Made Pune COVID Hotspot: Is Govt Doing Enough?

The situation is so bad that a lockdown had to be reimposed in Pune till 23 July.

A family lost three of its members in six days. All three of them were brothers. On 8 July, all three were admitted to a hospital in Pune's Chinchwad area. The three of them lived with a family of 18 members. One of the family members had reportedly contracted COVID-19, which later infected the three brothers as well.

Soon after, they were admitted to the hospital on 8 July, one of the brothers complained of breathing difficulty and was immediately shifted to the ICU. But even after being admitted, their condition remained serious. As per the doctors, they were given oxygen too.

The youngest brother, who was 56 years old, was the first to succumb to the disease on 12 July. Soon after, the second brother passed away. The eldest brother died on 18 July.