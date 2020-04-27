Video Editor: Varun SharmaShocking visuals from a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra show officials in PPE gear tossing food packets and water outside, as people stretch out their hands to catch them, scrambling for their share of essentials from behind locked gates.The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, which was turned into a quarantine centre by the administration.After facing flak for the insensitive behaviour of the officials, District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh said that the centre has been inspected and gaps in the system have been addressed.“Following complaints, the centre was inspected. Gaps in the system have been addressed. The Chief Development Officer has been asked to investigate the matter and fix responsibility as there was a separate team formed to handle this task. The team has been asked to ensure that such complaints are not received.”Prabhu N Singh, Agra DMAgra remains the worst hit with 372 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths – the highest in Uttar Pradesh so far. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)