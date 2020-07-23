A Portion of Ashoka Road Caves in Following Heavy Rains in Delhi

A portion of the Ashoka Road in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi caved in following close to three hours of heavy rains in the national capital on Wednesday, 22 July. It reportedly caved in after a leakage in the water supply line.

Soon after, the area was barricaded by the traffic police at Ashoka road, near Windsor Place and Andhra Bhawan, and traffic was not allowed on the stretch.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the national capital. At least three people have died so far. A 60-year-old man had reportedly died after the vehicle he was travelling in was stranded on the flooded Minto Bridge. Two more deaths were reported from Chhat Ghat and Sriniwaspuri.

At least 10 houses were washed away by fast-moving rain water in the Anna Nagar slum in Delhi, but no injuries have been reported. ITO, parts of south and central Delhi were also flooded. Lodhi Road, Defence Colony, Safdarjung, Jor Bagh, Ashram, and Modi Mill area saw knee-deep water while Barakhamba Road in central Delhi saw massive waterlogging.