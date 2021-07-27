'An Efficient Government Admits Mistakes': Manoj Jha Exclusive

Will the opposition forget about the Pegasus row soon, like the Rafale scam? Why is the opposition silent on Rafale scam and Panama papers?

Pegasus snoopgate will haunt us for a very long time. Look at the people who are on the list. Are opposition leaders, a sitting Supreme Court judge, Modi's ministers and RSS leaders threat to national security? Why were they snooped on? The government needs to answer.

The opposition is not silent on Rafale scam or Panama papers. The voice of the opposition is often silenced by the mainstream media. And a newspaper that dares to show the truth and report on government's mismanagement faces income tax raids. This clearly shows the government's insecurity on national security issues.