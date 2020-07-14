A Rs 30 L Cr Fund Can Revive Economy: Feedback Infra Chairman

Vinayak Chatterjee, the chairman of Feedback Infra group suggested a sledgehammer approach to combat the current economic crisis with an immediate Public Works Programme, in the form of a National Renewal Fund (NRF).

He said that situations like now arose once in a 100 years and called for out of the box thinking. Chatterjee recalled the famine of mid-18th Century in Lucknow, which made Nawab Asafuddaulah sanction the construction of Bara Imambara, so as to create jobs for thousands of his subjects.

He went on to discuss the details of the proposed NRF and his role as a member in a Committee under the Finance Ministry. He also talked about his new-found interest in gardening in conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia.