Can Govt Shelter to 6 Lakh Workers Really Stop Lockdown Exodus?

Against a petition in the Supreme Court, the government said that it has sheltered over six lakh people at shelter homes and is serving food to around 23 lakh workers. Is this enough to offset the effect of lockdown?

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The unprecedented national lockdown has created a never-seen-before exodus of daily wage labourers from cities to villages. Migrant workers are walking back home on foot as their livelihoods are hit due to a sudden stop to economic activity.