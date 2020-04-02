Can Govt Shelter to 6 Lakh Workers Really Stop Lockdown Exodus?
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Against a petition in the Supreme Court, the government said that it has sheltered over six lakh people at shelter homes and is serving food to around 23 lakh workers. Is this enough to offset the effect of lockdown?
On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The unprecedented national lockdown has created a never-seen-before exodus of daily wage labourers from cities to villages. Migrant workers are walking back home on foot as their livelihoods are hit due to a sudden stop to economic activity.
Loading...
Central Government’s Claim
The central government informed the Supreme Court that it has taken care of six lakh workers in shelter homes and is feeding around 24 lakh people. In reply, the top court said that the government should take care of food supplies, medical support, and counselling of the workers. It also added that volunteers should take care of the shelter homes instead of police. The court asked the government to launch a website to give real-time information about the spread of the virus and do whatever it takes to create awareness.
Questions For The Government
1. Do shelter homes have medical testing facilities?
2. Can social distancing be followed at these shelter homes?
3. How long will the migrant workers have to stay here?
4. What about those who have now reached their villages?