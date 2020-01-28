Join The Quint on WhatsApp & Telegram: Follow These Simple Steps!
From its very inception, The Quint has striven to be a mobile-first digital news platform. Unfortunately, due to changes in WhatsApp’s policies towards publishers, we will no longer be able to notify you and send you messages using that service — though we are not going off WhatsApp. But more on that later.
Do remember to look for the blue-tick, that’s our verified channel. Click on join and you will be subscribed!
This is the easiest, most prompt way of receiving notifications and stories from us on your mobile phone.
We are Still on WhatsApp!
Now, as mentioned, we are still on WhatsApp, but instead of us sending you stories in real-time, you now have to ask us. Don’t fret. It’s quite easy.
First, save our official number — (+91)7290961818 — to your contacts. Too busy to save the number? Simply click on this link: http://bit.ly/TQonWA
Subscribe Now!
To summarise, join The Quint on Telegram for real-time notifications from us or join our new WhatsApp number to read our stories whenever you want.
Do subscribe to one of these services ( or both!) if you want to continue to be notified about breaking news, our videos, podcasts, and all our big coverage, on your phone!
