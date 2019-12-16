Jamia Protests: Over 60 Students Treated for Burns, Fractures

Over 60-70 injured students from Jamia Milia Islamia University have been admitted to the Alshifa Multi-specialty Hospital in Okhla and each of them have received a minimum of four stitches, said a doctor to The Quint, on Monday, 16 December.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used brute force to contain protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, resulting in violence and arson.

The injured have been diagnosed with fractures and burns, and one student is at the risk of losing his eyesight after the tear-gas used by the police hit him.