Jamia Protests: Over 60 Students Treated for Burns, Fractures
Over 60-70 injured students from Jamia Milia Islamia University have been admitted to the Alshifa Multi-specialty Hospital in Okhla and each of them have received a minimum of four stitches, said a doctor to The Quint, on Monday, 16 December.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used brute force to contain protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, resulting in violence and arson.
The injured have been diagnosed with fractures and burns, and one student is at the risk of losing his eyesight after the tear-gas used by the police hit him.
Speaking to The Quint, a student said that the police barged into the library and lathi-charged the students.
As many as 50 detained students of JMI were released even as the situation in the campus remained tense, with scores of hostel students leaving for home. University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded a high-level inquiry into the police action on Sunday.
Delhi Police said that the crime branch will investigate the violence in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged and asserted that it used "maximum restrain, minimum force" despite being "provoked" by protesters.