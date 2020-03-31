India Gate, Taj Mahal Stand Alone: Lockdown Empties Tourist Spots

Imagine the India Gate standing alone, or the Taj Mahal completely deserted, the barren ghats of Varanasi, the desolate beaches of Goa and Puducherry or the vacant houseboats in Srinagar’s Dal lake and Kerala’s backwaters.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus also directs iconic tourist spots, heritage sites and places of worships to keep crowds at bay.

Following the lockdown, all the iconic tourist spots - the Red Fort in Delhi, the Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, Mumbai’s Gateway of India, the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, the Charminar in Hyderabad, the Jantar mantar in Jaipur, Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple or Bodh Gaya’s Mahabodhi Temple - all wear a deserted look.