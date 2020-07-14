Girl Allegedly Thrown Off Bus Over COVID Suspicion, Dies

On 15 June,19-year-old Anshika Yadav was going to Shikohabad from Noida with her mother by a UP Roadways bus. She fell ill during the journey, because of which the passengers thought she was COVID positive and panicked.

In response, the driver and conductor allegedly dragged her out of the bus and dropped her on the Yamuna Expressway.

Soon after, the girl passed away. The family claims a head wound sustained in the assault caused her death.