Girl Allegedly Thrown Off Bus Over COVID Suspicion, Dies
A 19-year-old was allegedly dragged out of the bus in UP, on suspicion of COVID-19 and left on the road to die.
On 15 June,19-year-old Anshika Yadav was going to Shikohabad from Noida with her mother by a UP Roadways bus. She fell ill during the journey, because of which the passengers thought she was COVID positive and panicked.
In response, the driver and conductor allegedly dragged her out of the bus and dropped her on the Yamuna Expressway.
Soon after, the girl passed away. The family claims a head wound sustained in the assault caused her death.
“Anshika did not have any illness. It was an exceptionally hot day. She felt dizzy after getting on the bus and then got sick. When the bus reached close to the station in Mathura, the driver and the conductor forcefully dragged her out.”Sarvesh Yadav, Mother of the deceased girl
Her mother alleges that when she asked for water, she was given no help despite Anshika’s deteriorating health, as a result of which she died on the side of the road.
When the victim’s brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, went to Maut Police Station to lodge a complaint regarding the incident, he was reportedly asked to leave by the station officer.
“If the passengers in the bus believed my sister was infected by coronavirus, they should have called an ambulance to send her to a health center for treatment. It is gravely upsetting that instead of doing that, the bus conductor threw my sister out and dropped my mother off the bus.”Shiv Kumar Yadav, Brother of the deceased girl
The family said that according to the doctors, Anshika died due to heart attack. However, Anshika reportedly also suffered from a head injury which the family feels was inflicted while she was dragged out of the bus. This details were never mentioned in the report.
Anshika’s older brother, Vipin Yadav, also alleges that the police refused to lodge an FIR.
“The authorities did not listen to us at all. They did not even let us lodge an FIR. Moreover, a post-mortem was conducted, then why wasn’t a corona test conducted?”Vipin Yadav, Brother of the deceased girl
Yadav said that after a lot of trouble, he met the SSP at Mathura, who finally filed the FIR.
He also said that the people responsible for mistreating and causing the death of his sister, because of their suspicion of her being corona positive, include the workers of the bus, as well as the law enforcement officers. When will they be punished, he asks.
