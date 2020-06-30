Galwan Clash: Experts on China’s ‘Great Game’ & India’s Strategy
Military veterans & experts discuss aftermath of clashes between Indian & Chinese troops along the LAC in June 2020.
On 15 June, 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley near the LAC.
Amid tensions at the border, military veterans and experts discuss the aftermath of the clashes between Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May and June 2020.
How should India recalibrate its China strategy and what is China’s ‘Great Game’?
Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd ), Former Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, Ambassador G Parthasarathy, Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohan Guruswamy, Former Advisor to Finance Minister & Former Rajya Sabha MP, Air Marshal M Matheswaran, Founder President, The Peninsula Foundation weigh these questions, in a discussion facilitated by the Madras Management Association, Chennai.
