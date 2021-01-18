Why Sarpanch Posts Are Auctioned for Crores in Nashik’s Villages

A video from Nashik's Umrane village where panchayat elections were held not by any democratic process but through an auction amounting to Rs 2 crore went viral. In a similar incident, another video of auctioning of the panchayat seats in Nandurbar's Khondamali village also went viral. Maharasthra election commissioner cancelled the panchayat polls in both villages.

The Quint decided to dive deeper into the matter and fathom why the villagers decided on auctioning the sarpanch's post. Here's the inside story of democracy 'on sale' in Maharashtra's villages.