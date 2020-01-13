Every Election Now is in The Name of PM Modi: Kamal Nath
The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl in a fireside chat with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, notes an interesting and on-going trend in Indian politics – the results of the elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in contrast to the Lok Sabha polls.
Bahl notes whenever PM Modi is on the ballot, the voter gives him an approximately 15% advantage.
To this, Nath remarks that he has never seen such depletion of capital throughout his political career. He goes on to add that during the parliamentary elections, PM Modi had whipped up a phenomenon and “people thought that they are safe in his hands.”
Nath reminds the audience about the uncertainty of politics. What he was getting at is to remind the audience that in four-and-a-half years, there is no certainty that PM Modi will be able to defend his seat again.
He concludes his statement by reiterating that India is a nation of harmony, and not unrest – which it is witnessing now.
Bahl asking Nath to draw a parallel between 2019 and 1971 and to note the similarities, to which Nath says “times have changed”.
He said, “Communication has grown much stronger now and everyone knows what is going on everywhere.”
Bahl asks, “Has the government misread the pace? Every month the government hits us with something new – Kashmir, 370, CAA..”
Nath exclaims:
He further mocks the aforementioned statement saying that, “if you have any innovative idea to divide society, then please tell Mr Modi and he will do it.”