Govt Didn’t Do Anything Concrete in the Past Month: Omkar Goswami

The only way to fight COVID is through vaccination, coupled with social distancing. As far as the latter is concerned, it is not easy to effectively implement in our country. Therefore, the only other thing necessary is vaccination of everyone above 18 years of age, and later, from 12 to 18. To vaccinate everyone above 18, India requires 1.98 billion doses to administer two shots per recipient. The government only kept speaking, but hasn’t done anything concrete in the past month.

By January 2021, two vaccine manufacturers were ready and received approval from Director General of Health. On 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set aside Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination. From 1 February till April 15, how many orders of vaccine were given by the government?

In a crisis of this proportion, a responsible government must learn how to be transparent. This government doesn’t give any data.