Delhi Poll Campaign Reaches a Crescendo as PM, Rahul Trade Barbs

With just two days left for it to end, the high-octane campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday, 4 February, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pulled no punches in attacking rivals on the new citizenship law, unemployment and appeasement politics.

As the scions of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty jumped into the campaign mode for the first time for the 8 February polls, Modi trained his guns at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, saying Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement politics but support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370 and issues of national security.