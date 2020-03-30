Made Rotis For All, Now None Left for Me: Hunger at Delhi Shelter

"Once I cooked rotis for everyone, now I don’t have one roti for myself."

Even as the country battles against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, in Old Delhi’s night shelter, there are several homeless people waiting in queue for one plate of food.

After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that free food will be arranged for the poor at the night shelters.

On Friday, 27 March, Kejriwal once again assured that the government would use the 224 shelters across Delhi and 325 government schools to feed at least 4 lakh people.