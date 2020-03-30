Made Rotis For All, Now None Left for Me: Hunger at Delhi Shelter
Filmed and Produced by: Karwan-e-Mohabbat
"Once I cooked rotis for everyone, now I don’t have one roti for myself."
Even as the country battles against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, in Old Delhi’s night shelter, there are several homeless people waiting in queue for one plate of food.
After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that free food will be arranged for the poor at the night shelters.
On Friday, 27 March, Kejriwal once again assured that the government would use the 224 shelters across Delhi and 325 government schools to feed at least 4 lakh people.
With the hope of getting something to fill their stomachs and the fear of facing police wrath amid the lockdown, several daily wage workers and homeless people rushed to the night shelters. But with a surging crowd with every passing day, the supplies at these night shelters are also running thin.
Human rights activist Harsh Mander and his Karwan-e-Mohabbat team visited a night shelter at Yamuna Pushta near Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat and documented the testimonies of people who are left hungry and lonely, in the wake of a looming health crisis across the globe.
(Note: The video has not been produced by The Quint. It has been filmed and produced by Harsh Mander-led campaign for people’s solidarity, Karwan-e-Mohabbat. The Quint has republished the video with their permission.)
