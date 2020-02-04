Delhi Chaat Centre | Will Yogi’s Campaign Help BJP or Harm it?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been campaigning aggressively for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and has made repeated references to Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan, and even biryani.

On Sunday, 2 February, while addressing a rally Delhi's Rohini, he also said that anybody trying to disrupt the Kawar Yatra would be met with violence.

“Boli nahi, goli se samjhaya jaayega,” Adityanath said.

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – who had recited the Hanuman Chalisa on Monday, 4 February – Yogi Adityanath said that as the elections approach, even Asaduddin Owaisi would follow suit to appease the voters.

