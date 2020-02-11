‘Dharna’ CM to Smart Neta: Hurdles That Transformed Kejriwal

“Acche beeta 5 Saal, phir laute hain Kejriwal...”

This is what every AAP worker is chanting right now because The man is back with a thumping majority yet again.

But wait, this is not the same Kejriwal that the country knew when he came to power with a similar majority in 2015.

Yes, his popularity is intact, his voter base is intact and his ideology is uncompromised, but he has transformed from being an 'activist' chief minister to a 'politician' chief minister. He faced several hurdles, some laid by his Opposition and some laid by himself. But he overcame them and is now transformed. Let's scrutinise these hurdles.