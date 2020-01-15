Delhi Meme War: AAP, BJP & Cong Keep Humour Alive on Social Media
From painting old television commercials in political colours to firing Bollywood dialogues at each other, there's no dearth of humour among those handling social media handles for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
It all started when the AAP released a spoof video of an old Ambuja Cement commercial, in which two estranged brothers who want the wall that separates them to be razed, are named as Congress and BJP. The wall they want dismantled, becomes ‘Kejri Wall’.
The BJP responded to this spoof with its own, replacing ‘Kejri Wall’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP’s brand of nationalism.
From ‘Super Mario’ to ‘Khujliwal’ – That Escalated Quickly
The AAP also put out a video of video game Super Mario, in which Kejriwal replaces the protagonist as he goes about achieving one developmental milestone after another, while crossing many political hurdles.
The BJP, meanwhile, posted a parody video which shows CM Kejriwal to ‘Paap Ki Adalat’ and mocked him for allegedly failing to fulfil promises made by his party.
Who’s BJP’s CM Candidate?
It’s not just the Ambuja commercial, the AAP has also been using memes to hit the Delhi BJP where it hurts the most – reported infighting among its chief ministerial candidates and the lack of any clear face.
Congress’ Late Comeback
Waking up rather late to the meme fest, the Congress too posted a video turning ‘Kejri Wall’ into ‘Kejri Well’.
And the Winner is...
Whether these memes will convert laughter into votes will only be known on 11 February, when the Delhi Assembly election results are declared. But so far, the real ‘Baazigar’ in this meme fight seems to a people favourite:
