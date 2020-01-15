Delhi Meme War: AAP, BJP & Cong Keep Humour Alive on Social Media

From painting old television commercials in political colours to firing Bollywood dialogues at each other, there's no dearth of humour among those handling social media handles for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

It all started when the AAP released a spoof video of an old Ambuja Cement commercial, in which two estranged brothers who want the wall that separates them to be razed, are named as Congress and BJP. The wall they want dismantled, becomes ‘Kejri Wall’.