COVID-19 Infected Over 75,000 Globally, Death Toll at Over 2,000
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576, Chinese officials said on 20 February, Thursday.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said the new confirmed cases declined to 394, registering the biggest drop since December when the first case was reported in Wuhan city in the central Hubei Province.
406 Indians who were evacuated from Wuhan and housed at ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi have tested negative for the virus.
At least 542 passengers & crew members out of 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Seven Indians onboard the cruise tested positive.