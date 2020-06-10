Video Editor: Ashutosh BharadwajHow can the underprivileged people in Delhi-NCR be assured of hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic? Charity Beds offer a solution.An initiative to mediate between the unprivileged and government and private hospitals, to help the poor get treatment at an affordable cost, Delhi-based Charity Beds says, “We help patients when someone calls us, we go to government hospitals and pick up patients from there, we help people reaching private hospitals directly.”In a conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Charity Beds founder Kapil Chopra says “Delhi is in a grave state” due to the rising number of coronavirus cases which is resulting in a lack of hospital beds across the National Capital Territory (NCT).“For two months we have not been able to provide hospital beds to the economically weaker sections of society.”Kapil Chopra, Founder, Charity-BedsChopra says that there is a huge information gap which is also resulting in patients being unable to avail hospital beds. But how are they helping bridge the communication gap?They are periodically putting together information on all available hospital beds across Delhi NCR on twitter. Further, through this they are also trying to reduce the patient’s travel time so that the chances of the infection spreading can also be lowered.Part 1: What’s the Reason Behind Hospital Bed Crunch in Delhi? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.