Coronavirus In India: 28 Confirmed Cases, Including 16 Italians

Amid the coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR after a man tested positive in the national capital, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference, confirmed that 28 cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in India – 1 in Delhi, 6 in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, 1 in Telangana and 3 in Kerala.

India intends to set up a laboratory in Iran for Indians there to be tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus before being brought back, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Wednesday, 4 March, said that a state-level task force has been constituted to control the situation.