Coronavirus In India: 28 Confirmed Cases, Including 16 Italians
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Amid the coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR after a man tested positive in the national capital, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference, confirmed that 28 cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in India – 1 in Delhi, 6 in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, 1 in Telangana and 3 in Kerala.
India intends to set up a laboratory in Iran for Indians there to be tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus before being brought back, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Wednesday, 4 March, said that a state-level task force has been constituted to control the situation.
Loading...
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:
- Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus overseas, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said
- Health Ministry officials stated, “At least 25 people suspected of coronavirus are admitted at Safdarjung hospital. Four suspected cases of coronavirus are kept in isolation at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital,”
- Six members of the Delhi patient's family have tested positive. six suspected people in Noida have tested negative.
- Fifteen out of 21 tourists from Italy, brought from a hotel in south Delhi and quarantined at ITBP facility in Chhawla, have tested positive for Covid-19. Three Indians were also shifted to the ITBP facility.
- Demand for surgical and N95 masks have increased manifold in Delhi-NCR
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )