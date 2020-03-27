How Did India Function on Day 2 of Lockdown? Report from 5 Cities

While most shops in Chennai are open, very few people could be seen on the road. Further, shopkeepers said at a time, only one-two customers are allowed to enter the shop.

In Kolkata, vegetable vendors said they are facing no problems in bringing their produce for sale. Whereas, in MP’s Damoh and Bihar’s Munger, most shops are shut.

In Lucknow, a grocery seller told The Quint’s reporter that there is shortage of food supply to the stores, especially of items like edible oil, flour and rice.