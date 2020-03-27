How Did India Function on Day 2 of Lockdown? Report from 5 Cities
As very few shops are open and permission to step out of your home extends only to ‘essential services’, how did India function on Day 2 of the nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak?
The Quint reports from ground zero to do a reality check in five cities – Kolkata, Lucknow, Munger, Damoh and Chennai.
The Quint spoke to shopkeepers at grocery stores, medical shops, and customers to gauge how people are tackling the complete lockdown in terms of their every necessities and life.
While most shops in Chennai are open, very few people could be seen on the road. Further, shopkeepers said at a time, only one-two customers are allowed to enter the shop.
In Kolkata, vegetable vendors said they are facing no problems in bringing their produce for sale. Whereas, in MP’s Damoh and Bihar’s Munger, most shops are shut.
In Lucknow, a grocery seller told The Quint’s reporter that there is shortage of food supply to the stores, especially of items like edible oil, flour and rice.
