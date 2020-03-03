Cops Give Roses to Students Giving Boards in Violence-Hit NE Delhi
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam and Vivek Gupta
CBSE, on Monday, 2 March, conducted board examinations for class X and XII students in northeast Delhi, the area which has been affected by communally charged violence in which 47 lives were lost and loss worth crores has been incurred.
Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the examination centres to inspire confidence in parents, teachers and students. They also gave roses to students outside some centres to wish them good luck for their exams.
Students of class XII appeared for the Physics board examination as parents kept vigil outside centres in northeast Delhi. They said that the during first two days of the violence, they couldn’t concentrate on studying as gunshots and threats were echoing in localities.
In many centres, invigilators counselled students before they started writing the exams, asking them to not "get stressed due to the past week's events" and focus on the paper.
In the violence that rocked Delhi for at least three days, Delhi Police has been accused of negligence and even complicity. They are now providing security for board exams.
(With inputs from PTI)
