Cops Give Roses to Students Giving Boards in Violence-Hit NE Delhi

Cops Give Roses to Students Giving Boards in Violence-Hit NE Delhi

News Videos
Maaz Hasan

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam and Vivek Gupta

CBSE, on Monday, 2 March, conducted board examinations for class X and XII students in northeast Delhi, the area which has been affected by communally charged violence in which 47 lives were lost and loss worth crores has been incurred.

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the examination centres to inspire confidence in parents, teachers and students. They also gave roses to students outside some centres to wish them good luck for their exams.

According to CBSE, around 98 percent attendance was recorded in the first board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Monday.
Loading...

Students of class XII appeared for the Physics board examination as parents kept vigil outside centres in northeast Delhi. They said that the during first two days of the violence, they couldn’t concentrate on studying as gunshots and threats were echoing in localities.

In many centres, invigilators counselled students before they started writing the exams, asking them to not "get stressed due to the past week's events" and focus on the paper.

“Preparations are okay. I was unable to concentrate on studies due to riots. Our English paper was cancelled and hence couldn’t prepare well for Physics paper. I have tried hard (sic.)”
Arpita Ghosh, Student, Class XII
“There was a massive crowd. I came with my dad. Dad dropped me for the exam and waited for me till the exam was over. When the exam was over, dad took me back home.”
Saffat, Student

In the violence that rocked Delhi for at least three days, Delhi Police has been accused of negligence and even complicity. They are now providing security for board exams.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

News Videos
Maaz Hasan
    Loading...