CM Uddhav’s Hindutva Remark Resonates With Shiv Sainiks in Ayodhya
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that his party Shiv Sena’s ideology continues to be ‘Hindutva’ despite parting ways with former ally BJP. While address a gathering in Ayodhya to mark 100 days in office, the Sena chief also said that ‘BJP is not Hindutva’.
CM Thackeray’s comment was welcomed by Shiv Sena workers who said that whenever the issue of Hindutva was raised, Shiv Sena has always expressed solidarity.
Yuva Sena District President Satyam Pande added, “Shiv Sainiks in Uttar Pradesh are happy as this is the third time that Thackerayji is coming to Ayodhya. He has always made it clear that he has not left Hindutva, he has just left the BJP.”
Shiv Sainiks reached Ayodhya ahead of Thackeray’s arrival, in a special train. The special train bringing Shiv Sainiks from Mumbai was booked by an individual through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from Mumbai to Ayodhya and return.
The return train will leave for Mumbai on Saturday night, reported IANS.
“We came to Ayodhya last year as well and there was a Maha Aarti. At that time, Uddhav sir had said that the Ram Mandir would be built here at any cost. He had said that we will build a temple in our God’s ‘Janmabhoomi’ at any cost. Whenever the issue of Hindutva was raised, Shiv Sena has expressed solidarity.”Suresh Mhatre, Thane Resident
During his visit to Ayodhya, on 7 March, CM Thackeray will not be taking part in the ‘aarti’ program held on the banks of the Sarayu river over coronavirus scare.
