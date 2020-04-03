Campus Placements Could Be the Next Big Casualty of Lockdown

Campus Placements Could Be the Next Big Casualty of Lockdown

News Videos
Maaz Hasan

Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma & Mohd Irshad Alam

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While this step has created an exodus of daily wage labourers on one hand, on the other hand, it has left millions of students across the country helpless and anxious.

The long-term economic effect of the lockdown is likely to hit Indian students. The immediate effect, meanwhile, has already left them stranded, looking for food and shelter.

Many students living in college hostels across the country were asked to vacate. While some students moved in with local guardians, others had trouble finding a roof over their heads.

“I took refuge at my friend’s place. We did not have enough supplies. I’m having trouble with food and shelter. We are somehow managing by eating Maggi.”
Vinay Sikarwar, Hansraj College 

While this is just one aspect of the lockdown, the problem lies in the future. India has just seen its highest level of unemployment rate in 45 years, and a lockdown can only worsen the situation. Due to the economic slowdown, layoffs at many businesses have been reported. This is that time of the year when final-year students prepare for their job placements.

“We had our placements scheduled from 22 April onward. I have no idea what is going to happen now. Will companies turn up for job placements? How many companies will come? Will the placements be postponed? Will they be cancelled?”
Kinshuk Shankar, NIFT Patna 

Experts Fear Rising Joblessness

“Placements will be affected the way it did after Kargil War. Even my friends from IIT, BHU and other prestigious institutes got placement letters without dates. They were told they will be informed but the calls never came.”
Eswaran Aiyer, CEO, Vikas Vidyaniketan  

Even though the lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of the lethal coronavirus, emergency steps must be taken by the government. Otherwise, we might see an unprecedented growth in unemployment.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

News Videos
Maaz Hasan
Loading...