Campus Placements Could Be the Next Big Casualty of Lockdown

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While this step has created an exodus of daily wage labourers on one hand, on the other hand, it has left millions of students across the country helpless and anxious.

The long-term economic effect of the lockdown is likely to hit Indian students. The immediate effect, meanwhile, has already left them stranded, looking for food and shelter.

Many students living in college hostels across the country were asked to vacate. While some students moved in with local guardians, others had trouble finding a roof over their heads.