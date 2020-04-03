Campus Placements Could Be the Next Big Casualty of Lockdown
On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While this step has created an exodus of daily wage labourers on one hand, on the other hand, it has left millions of students across the country helpless and anxious.
The long-term economic effect of the lockdown is likely to hit Indian students. The immediate effect, meanwhile, has already left them stranded, looking for food and shelter.
Many students living in college hostels across the country were asked to vacate. While some students moved in with local guardians, others had trouble finding a roof over their heads.
While this is just one aspect of the lockdown, the problem lies in the future. India has just seen its highest level of unemployment rate in 45 years, and a lockdown can only worsen the situation. Due to the economic slowdown, layoffs at many businesses have been reported. This is that time of the year when final-year students prepare for their job placements.
Experts Fear Rising Joblessness
Even though the lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of the lethal coronavirus, emergency steps must be taken by the government. Otherwise, we might see an unprecedented growth in unemployment.
