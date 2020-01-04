Injured By Bullets, Kanpur Locals Recall ‘Arbitrary’ Police Action

On 20 December 2019, Anees (name changed), a weaver in Kanpur’s Babupurwa locality, had stepped out to buy thread from the local market. He wasn’t aware that the protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) had taken an ugly turn, with the police personnel allegedly resorting to gunfire on protesters.

Around 3:30 pm, when he reached the Sufa Masjid, he was shot in the right thigh. Anees fainted soon after being shot and couldn’t recall the chain of events after he was hit by the bullet.