Injured By Bullets, Kanpur Locals Recall ‘Arbitrary’ Police Action
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar & Vivek Gupta
Loading...
On 20 December 2019, Anees (name changed), a weaver in Kanpur’s Babupurwa locality, had stepped out to buy thread from the local market. He wasn’t aware that the protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) had taken an ugly turn, with the police personnel allegedly resorting to gunfire on protesters.
Around 3:30 pm, when he reached the Sufa Masjid, he was shot in the right thigh. Anees fainted soon after being shot and couldn’t recall the chain of events after he was hit by the bullet.
Anees was admitted at a government hospital for a week, but even after being discharged, he continues to be bedridden and requires help to sit upright or walk.
His inability to work means losing out on his daily wags of Rs 600 as a weaver. He has a family of around seven members who are dependent on him.
Twenty-year-old Rizwan (name changed), a college student, was out with friends that day when he received a frantic call from his family to return home immediately.
By then, Rizwan was already a part of the crowd that was raising slogans against the NRC. He claims that the commotion began with lathicharge by the police which was soon followed by the throwing of teargas shells and ended with cops allegedly firing at the protesters.
Rizwan said that the men who aimed guns at the protesters in Babupurwa that day were in uniform and at least seven to eight rounds were fired.
Rizwan was hit by a bullet on his right shoulder and was admitted at a government hospital for a week.
Among other accounts of ‘arbitrary’ action by the UP police that day, one family claims that two of their relatives, aged around 19-20, and another man aged 27 years were taken away ‘forcefully’ by the police from their room.
According to the FIR accessed by The Quint, these three, along with five others, have been charged under these sections of IPC: 147 (for rioting) , 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault on public servant), 336 (endangering life of others), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 427 (mischief), 34 (criminal act done by several persons), 109 (punishment of abetment), along with charges for damaging public property.
Forty-year-old Tabassum (name changed) claims that she was beaten publicly by police personnel when she had gone to shut the door during commotion.
On 21 December, nearly 5 km away from Babupurwa, the locals of Yateemkhana locality were in for a shock when they saw security personnel damaging the glasses of vehicles standing in the Rihani market place.
The police, on the other hand, claim that some vehicles standing near the Yateemkhana police post were allegedly set on fire by CAA protesters.
Advocate Naseeruddin counters the police version. With his office in Yateemkhana itelf, Naseeruddin claims that locals could hear the ‘Har har Mahadev’ slogans by the security personnel as they were set vehicles on fire that day. Naseeruddin is planning to file a case against the errant cops.
The Quint tried reaching out to the SSP of Kanpur and has mailed a detailed questionnaire. We will update the story as and when we receive a formal response.