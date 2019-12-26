‘Protesters Defaming India’: BJP Supporters Defend Police Action
“Wrong information and rumours are being spread about the police,” RP Singh said, defending the police action in the wake of protests against CAA-NRC across the country. He is not the only one.
After PM Modi kickstarted his rally for Delhi elections in 2020 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December, The Quint spoke to Singh and several other BJP supporters there about allegations such as police detaining people and firing at protesters.
In his speech on the winter afternoon, the PM hailed the police's sacrifice to the nation and asked the crowd to join in.
We spoke to several supporters who believed that allegations of police brutality are fake news and false rumours. “These are all fake videos that media is making and showing,” said one, while another denied that anyone had died in police firing.
