‘Protesters Defaming India’: BJP Supporters Defend Police Action

“Wrong information and rumours are being spread about the police,” RP Singh said, defending the police action in the wake of protests against CAA-NRC across the country. He is not the only one.

After PM Modi kickstarted his rally for Delhi elections in 2020 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December, The Quint spoke to Singh and several other BJP supporters there about allegations such as police detaining people and firing at protesters.