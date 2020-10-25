Why is Jobs Poll Issue for 54% Biharis? Data Shows Dismal Figures

One of the biggest contributing factors has been the migrant crisis. The central government said in the Lok Sabha in September that out of the 10.5 million migrant workers who returned to their home states just between March to June, 14.3 percent of them returned to Bihar, that is over 1.5 million people.

Nikhil RG of the United Nations Children's Fund, who has been working closely with the Bihar government on the migrants crisis, told IndiaSpend that this figure should be considered at least double of the government's figure, so that would mean around 3 million.