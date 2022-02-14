Why This Bhopal Man Jumped Under a Moving Train To Save a Woman
A video from Bhopal has gone viral wherein a man jumped under a running train to save a woman trapped on the tracks.
Video Input: Izhar Hasan Khan
Video Producer: Kanishk Dangi
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
A video from Bhopal has gone viral wherein a man jumped under a running train to save a woman trapped on the tracks.
The incident occurred around 8 pm on 5 February when Mohammad Mehboob, the man who saved the woman, was returning from the mosque after offering his Isha prayer.
As the lady was trapped and unable to move, bystanders screamed for help. The 37-year-old man jumped on, dragged the lady to the middle of the tracks, and both of them kept their heads down until the train passed.
"A goods train near Barkhedi Phatak had started moving when we were passing by. A lady, who was crossing the track, got stuck there and got frightened. I saw that she was in need of help. I didn't care about my life and dived in to rescue her."Mohammad Mehboob, Resident, Bhopal
Shoaib Hashmi, a social worker from Bhopal, added that they searched Mehboob, who was reluctant to receive felicitation saying that he did what he did for the god. Shoaib said, "We persuaded him to accept the honour so that it could encourage more people to help one another."
Mohammad Mehboob, a resident of Aishbag, Bhopal, was then honoured by the DCP of Bhopal Zone 1.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.