Why This Bhopal Man Jumped Under a Moving Train To Save a Woman

A video from Bhopal has gone viral wherein a man jumped under a running train to save a woman trapped on the tracks.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on 5 February when Mohammad Mehboob, the man who saved the woman, was returning from the mosque after offering his Isha prayer.

As the lady was trapped and unable to move, bystanders screamed for help. The 37-year-old man jumped on, dragged the lady to the middle of the tracks, and both of them kept their heads down until the train passed.