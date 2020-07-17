Ballia EO Suicide Case: Driver Arrested, Family Alleges Foul-Play
Panchayat chief and 5 others have been booked. Driver Chandan Verma has been arrested. Her family alleges foul play.
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Driver Chandan Verma has been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of Panchayat Executive Officer Mani Manjari Rai in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, on Thursday, 16 July, police said.
Twenty-seven-year-old Mani Manjari Rai, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Officer, posted in Ballia, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on the night of 6 July.
A suicide note has allegedly been recovered. "I am being falsely implicated in a case. I am being framed under a conspiracy," the suicide note reportedly read.
'She Stopped a Fake Payment, That’s Why She Was Killed': Family
Her family has alleged foul-play. "My daughter didn’t kill herself. She wasn’t someone who would die by suicide. She was killed and then hanged on the fan," Rai's father Jai Thakur said.
"What should I say? We are honest people. We don’t get on the wrong side of the law. Fake payments are a regular thing. Several investigations have been conducted and files have been rejected. She didn’t hang herself. Were we shown the place? Were we taken to that room? Were we called? Nothing! We were only shown the girl’s body."Jai Thakur, Late Mani Manjari Rai's Father
'One Person Has Been Arrested, 6 People Booked, Investigation Is Underway': Police
An FIR was filed and a case was registered on the basis of the deceased officer's brother Vijayanand Rai's complaint.
"She told me an inquiry was going on. She said her driver was also involved. She wanted to remove him. She used to say he was causing problems. That he was talking around and leaking messages."Vijayanand Rai, Late Mani Manjari Rai's Brother
Six people including BJP Member and Chairman of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat Bhim Gupta and executive officer of Sikandarpur Nagar panchayat Sanjay Rao have been booked.
Driver Chandan Verma has been arrested and search is on to arrest the other accused, police said.
"A case has been registered in Ballia's Kotwali Police Station on the suicide of Mani Manjari Rai. One person has been arrested. He has revealed some secrets. We are investigating on the basis of his statement recorded in the FIR. We are also checking her mobile phone. Investigation is underway."Sanjay Kumar ASP, Ballia
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.