Ballia EO Suicide Case: Driver Arrested, Family Alleges Foul-Play

Driver Chandan Verma has been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of Panchayat Executive Officer Mani Manjari Rai in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, on Thursday, 16 July, police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mani Manjari Rai, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Officer, posted in Ballia, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on the night of 6 July.

A suicide note has allegedly been recovered. "I am being falsely implicated in a case. I am being framed under a conspiracy," the suicide note reportedly read.