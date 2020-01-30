Delhi Chaat Centre | Is Hate Speech Taking Centrestage in Polls?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 30 January, addressed the media over BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s remarks where he had called him a “terrorist” and accused him of inciting violence in the national capital.

While the BJP continues attacks on the Delhi CM, Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi will decide if he is a “terrorist or Delhi’s son.”

