Artists Across India Sing to Raise Funds to Fight COVID-19
Artists across India including AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay Jodhpurka come together to sing ‘Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge’, a song composed by Rahman himself, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The song also acts as a fundraiser whereby HDFC will donate Rs.500 to the PM-CARES Foundation for every share that the song gets.